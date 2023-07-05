Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer meets cricketer Harleen Deol, junior World Cup medal winning shooters

Chandigarh [India], July 5 : Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday met Indian cricketer Harleen Deol and shooters, who won medals in the Junior World Cup, at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Wishing very best to Indian women's cricket team Batswoman and one of the world's top fielders Harleen Deol for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Meet Hayer said that it is a matter of pride for Punjab that like men's cricket, Punjab is now doing good in women's cricket also.

Meet Hayer also said that Harleen Deol and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur have brightened the name of Punjab the world over. The Punjab minister also interacted with cricketer Harleen about his own interest in sports from the school level. Harleen Deol also presented a cricket bat to the sports minister.

Meet Hayer further congratulated the three shooters from Punjab who had won medals in the Junior Shooting World Cup held in Germany recently. Amanpreet Singh won the Gold Medal in sports pistol, Simranpreet Kaur Brar bagged the Gold Medal in the women's sports pistol team and Rajkanwar Sandhu won the Silver Medal in the rapid fire pistol team.

The shooters were accompanied by Indian Junior Shooting team coach Ankush Bhardwaj.

The Punjab minister congratulated the winning shooters and wished them luck for future competitions.

He said that they brought credit to both India and Punjab.

He said that the State Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to make Punjab the number one state in the country in the field of sports for which the sports department is making continuous efforts.

He said that a new sports policy of Punjab will be implemented very soon which will create a sports-friendly environment in the State.

