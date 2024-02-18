PV Sindhu hails team following Asian Badminton Championships 2024 title win

Selangor [Malaysia], February 18 : After clinching the Asian Badminton Championship in Malaysia on Sunday, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindu took to social media and hailed the team by calling them a special group of girls.

The Indian women's badminton team defeated Thailand by 3-2 in the final match to get hold of their first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships title.

"What a special group of girls we have here! To the girls who had my back in the semi-final tie, and to the dedicated support staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes, this victory belongs to each and every one of us," Sindhu wrote on X.

India displayed a quality performance at the Badminton Asia Championships as they beat China, Hong Kong and Japan on the road to the final.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu started for Team India and beat the 17th-ranked Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-12. Sindhu dominated her Thai opponents in the opening singles rubber and ended the game in just 39 minutes.

In the second game, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stepped up yet again. Jolly-Gayatri clinched a win over Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 to give India a 2-0 lead.

However, Thai badminton players gave a fightback with Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeating Ashmita Chaliha by 21-11, 21-14 in the second singles rubber of the tie. Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra then lost 21-11, 21-9 to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and took the match to the final round.

The 17-year-old Anmol Kharb had to play a pivotal in the final round, however, she did not disappoint. While facing world No. 45 Pornpicha Choeikeewong in a high-pressure deciding match, Kharb walked away with a 21-14, 21-9 win to hand India a historic win in the tournament.

