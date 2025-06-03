PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to lead India's challenge at Indonesia Open 2025

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead India's challenge along with doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the upcoming Indonesia Open 2025 badminton tournament, which is set to begin from Tuesday, as per Olympics.com.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, meanwhile, will look to take another step after snapping a string of four consecutive first-round exits on the BWF World Tour with a pre-quarterfinal finish at the Singapore Badminton Open last week.

Sindhu's best result this season remains a quarter-final appearance at the India Open. In the opener in Indonesia, the Indian shuttler will take on former world No. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhaya and Rakshita Ramraj are the other Indian badminton players who are a part of the women's singles draw.

In the men's singles draw, world No. 17 Lakshya Sen is the top-ranked Indian player, and he will be returning to court after an injury forced him to retire in his opening round match at the Singapore Badminton Open.

Lakshya Sen, who made the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will face world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of the People's Republic of China in the first round.

HS Prannoy and Kiran George join Lakshya Sen in the men's singles section. Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who finished runner-up at the Malaysia Masters last month, will not play in the Indonesia Open.

India's men's doubles hopes will rest on world No. 27 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Satwik-Chirag head into the Indonesia Open after a strong run in the Singapore Badminton Open, where they made it to the semi-finals - their third appearance in the last four on the BWF tour this year.

World No. 10 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are India's sole entry in the women's doubles draw.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath are in the mixed doubles draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor