PV Sindhu setting up sports academy in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is set to open a new academy, the PV Sindhu Center for Badminton and Sports Excellence, in Visakhapatnam.

A statement from Sindhu's team announced, "The groundbreaking ceremony for the PV Sindhu Center for Badminton and Sports Excellence took place on Thursday at Arilova Junction in Visakhapatnam, located in Sindhu's home state of Andhra Pradesh."

In the face of local challenges, Sindhu and Team PVS have moved forward with the invaluable support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Commissioner of Police Bagchi Garu, and Visakhapatnam Collector Harendra Prasad.

Their backing has been crucial in achieving this milestone, helping to fulfil Sindhu's vision of a facility that will nurture the aspirations of athletes across India. Sindhu has appointed Pavilion Infra and Kartheek to oversee the project's execution.

Expressing her excitement, Sindhu said, "I am truly grateful to be building this centre for the wonderful people of Vizag. When choosing a location, I couldn't think of a better place than this incredible city. This centre will be a home and a haven for athletes of all levels and disciplines, dedicated to guiding the next generation to the top."

This project is deeply meaningful to Sindhu, symbolising her commitment to giving back to the sport and the community that have supported her journey. She shared, "I have always dreamed of creating a place where young players can truly thrive, with world-class training and the support they need to reach their full potential. This centre is more than just a facilityit's a call to action. With the challenges facing Indian badminton, I feel it's my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation. With the tremendous support from BAI and SAI, I believe I'm in a unique position to make a difference. I'm driven to build something that will not only elevate Indian badminton but also contribute to the growth of sports across our country."

This initiative has been made possible through a valuable partnership with Greenko, whose commitment and unwavering support have been instrumental in realising Sindhu's vision. She expressed heartfelt thanks, saying, "With Greenko's partnership and the steadfast backing of Gopi Uncle, I am confident this centre will become a beacon of excellence and opportunity."

