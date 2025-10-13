PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes register fourth straight win of the season

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 : Bengaluru Torpedoes defeated Chennai Blitz 17-15, 14-16, 17-15, 16-14 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday, to continue their winning run in the tournament.

Joel Benjamin was named the Player of the Match, as per a press release from PVL.

Chennai started the game at a lightning-fast pace with captain Jerome Vinith and Luiz Felipe Perotto leading the charge. Tarun Gowda synced well with setter Sameer to provide more depth to the Blitz's attacks.

Bengaluru relied on Joel Benjamin and Sethu to counter-attack. Mujeeb, Jishnu, and Nitin Minhas helped the Torpedoes in dominating the middle zone.

Once the Torpedoes' defence began working in tandem, Chennai started finding it difficult to stitch their attacks. Libero Midhunkumar defended well for the Torpedoes, while skipper Mathew West ensured to find the right target for his passes.

Jerome and Perotto continued Chennai's fightback. A couple of unforced errors from the Torpedoes opened up the door for the Blitz to make a comeback in the game. Blocker Aditya Rana's presence on court put belief back in Chennai's court.

Penrose made it count at a crucial juncture to tilt the game back in the Torpedoes' corner. Two smart reviews from Coach David Lee proved fruitful, ensuring Bengaluru stayed in the lead. Penrose grew in confidence as the night progressed and brought the goods when Bengaluru needed the most, and the Torpedoes won the game 3-1.

