PVL 2025: Kolkata Thunderbolts score solid win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Hyderabad, Oct 7 Kolkata Thunderbolts came from behind to beat Kochi Blue Spikers 12-15, 15-13, 15-6, 19-17 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Pankaj Sharma was named the Player of the Match.

Coming on the back of a win over Goa Guardians, Kochi came off hard with Hemanth making powerful serves. Kolkata captain Ashwal Rai continued his role as the outside hitter and started making an impact again. Pankaj Sharma showcased early on why he remains Kolkata's biggest threat on the court as he tested Kochi's defence.

Kochi setter

Abhishek's super serve delighted Kochi fans, but Erin dragged his shot wide off court, costing his side a super point. Kochi did not help themselves with rising unforced errors. Kolkata's Pankaj and Ashwal continued to make dents on the opposition's court with consistent attacks.

Matin Takavar's presence added more depth to Kolkata's middle zone, and the match swung completely in the Thunderbolts' favour. Muhammed Iqbal eked out another point, building more pressure on the Spikers. Kochi fought hard till the final whistle to make a way back, but a timely block from Matin sealed Kolkata's first win in the season.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Meteors defeated the Calicut Heroes 15-9, 15-8, 15-12 in Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday, to continue their perfect run in the competition. Amit Gulia was named the Player of the Match. Calicut Heroes started the game with passes to the middle, allowing setter and captain Mohan Ukkarpandian to have options in the attack. But blocker Abhinav Salar's commanding presence for Mumbai allowed the Meteors to tackle Calicut's attacking threats.

Ukkrapandian's double touch cost Mumbai an early super point, and the Meteors took the lead. Shubham Chaudhary's strong spikes did not allow any Calicut's defence any momentum, while Mathias Loftesnes too tested the opposition.

