PVL 2025: Stage set for epic clash as Mumbai Meteors and Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for grand showdown

Hyderabad, Oct 25 The stage is set for a blockbuster finale to the fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) as the Mumbai Meteors go head-to-head with the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Ahead of the final clash, the coaches and captains of both finalists exhibited an atmosphere of excitement, mutual respect, and determination at a virtual press conference.

Both teams acknowledged the consistent quality of their opponents. Mumbai Meteors head coach Matt van Wezel highlighted the Torpedoes’ discipline, stating, “They are very disciplined, so just avoiding mistakes is not enough to beat them tomorrow. We will have to do more than that.”

He noted the Meteors’ strong mental approach, adding that his team plays "every ball as if it's the most important thing in life," a philosophy that keeps pressure at bay. Both teams displayed top form in the league stage, with the Meteors winning 6 out of 7 games and staying on top of the table with 17 points, while the Torpedoes won five out of their seven matches, finishing in the second position with 14 points.

The Meteors' captain Amit Gulia echoed this focus, emphasising teamwork and a continuous forward-looking approach. “We don’t have to think much about the last point we lost. We have to think more about the upcoming point,” Gulia said, expressing confidence that their rhythm is back and they will win as a team.

The top scorers for the Torpedoes this season have been attacker Joel Benjamin with a total of 103 points, with Mumbai's Shubham Chaudhary just a point behind in the table. But Joel and Bengaluru's Jalen Penrose may find it difficult against Mumbai's blockers, Petter Alstad Ostvik and Shubham Chaudhary, who both are among the top five blockers in the league. For the Meteors, the biggest challenge will be Sethu, who has been the best server so far this season with 11 points, tied along with Goa's Rohit Yadav.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes are equally prepared for a high-stakes clash. Head coach David Lee described Mumbai as “one of the most consistent teams out here,” and stressed that the final will be decided by their own performance. “It's going to be a lot about how we play the game, not so much how the opponent plays,” Lee asserted, emphasizing the need to be aggressive and win the serve and pass game.

For the Torpedoes, winning the title would be a validation of years of hard work behind the scenes. “It would be icing on the cake to bring home a championship for Bengaluru,” Lee stated. Lee also praised the team’s resilient core group, whose “cultural thing to fight till the end” has become a hallmark of the Torpedoes.

While this is the first final for the Meteors, coach David Lee can gain confidence, having been in this position before. He led the side to the final in the second season in 2023, where his side lost to Ahmedabad Defenders.

Bengaluru Torpedoes' captain Matt West championed consistency, advising his team, “Don't change. It's not where you are, it's who you are.” He encouraged his players to embrace the moment and enjoy the rare opportunity of playing in a final. “Just execute. If you are good enough that day, you win. And if you are not, the other team wins. But that's the beauty of sport,” West said.

Both coaches and captains anticipate an electrifying finale that will showcase the best of Indian volleyball. “I think it’s going to be one of the best matches we’ve seen in PVL,” Gulia concluded, summing up the anticipation for tomorrow’s season-ending spectacle.

