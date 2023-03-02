PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers finish campaign with win over Mumbai Meteors

Kochi Blue Spikers ended their campaign in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League with a 15-14, 15-11, 15-12, 12-15, 15-10 win over the Mumbai Meteors at the Regional Sports Centre on Wednesday. With the result, the Mumbai Meteors were knocked out of the competition, while Bengaluru Torpedoes confirmed a spot in the playoffs. Rohit Kumar was named the Player of the Match for his dominating showing.

Kochi Blue Spikers began strongly with Walter leading the home team's defence from the middle. Brandon Greenway threatened from the service line, while Shameem started dominating with spikes for Mumbai Meteors. Abhinav came to the forefront of Kochi Blue Spikers' attacks, but Hiroshi Centelles again edged the Meteors ahead with a super serve.

Just when it looked like the Meteors would take control, a monster block from Walter shut down Shameem's attacks and the home team edged in front.

The more Rohit Kumar started getting involved in Kochi's attacks from the outside lines, the better the home team started performing. As Rohit struck a sensational super-serve, the Meteors' defence appeared to be ineffective. Amit Gulia tried to spark Meteors' resistance, but Jibin Sebastian joined Kochi's attacks, and the Spikers maintained their lead.

As Abdul Raheem formed a two-man block line with Shameem, Mumbai's defence improved. Amit Gulia started threatening from the service line as the Meteors' started showing signs of life.

But just when it looked like the Meteors would make a comeback, a super serve from George Antony shut down Mumbai's hopes. Kochi did well to keep Hiroshi quiet for the first three sets. With Shubham Chaudhary's strong block on Mumbai's attack, Kochi Blue Spikers confirmed a win in straight sets and finished their campaign on a high note in front of the home fans.

Kolkata Thunderbolts will be up against Ahmedabad Defenders at the Regional Sports Centre (Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium) on the seventh day of the Kochi leg of the Prime Volleyball League at 19:00 hrs IST on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

