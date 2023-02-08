PVL: 'No pressure' on Kolkata Thunderbolts as captain Ashwal Rai eyes 2nd win of season

Bengaluru, Feb 8 Kolkata Thunderbolts have "no pressure" of being the defending champions of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) as the side continues to focus on the ongoing Season 2 having won their first match of the tournament.

The Thunderbolts started their campaign in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 2 defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes in three straight sets with a score line of 15-11, 15-11, 15-14, 10-15, 14-15, here at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Kolkata Thunderbolts' captain Ashwal Rai said winning the first game of the Season has given the side a much needed confidence.

"We are the defending champions but we are not under any pressure, we are playing the tournament as a fresh one. We are playing this time with some new players who are young, so winning our first match definitely gave us confidence. And we will try to continue our rhythm in the next match as well," Ashwal Rai told .

Janshad and Cody Caldwell displayed impeccable skills in the opening match of Kolkata Thunderbolts last week in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) ongoing season. The skipper was too in awe of the players. Ashwal also stressed on the fact that he is currently working on his game too.

"Both Janshad and Cody Codwill played well, they have their coordination right up there. Everyone has a good bonding in the team. I'm working on my game, I'm working on my mistakes, I'm practicing hard to give my best in the League," he said.

Kolkata Thunderbolts will meet Hyderabad Black Hawks in their second game of the season, on Wednesday and the captain has already set his focus for the game.

"The attackers in the Hyderabad Black Hawks team might pose a threat to us as they played well in the last game. So we need to be wary of their strengths when we go on to play the match," said Ashwal.

The Thunderbolts come into this match fresh off a victory against the Bengaluru Torpedoes, while the Black Hawks, defeated the Ahmedabad Defenders in their opening match. Both the games saw jam-packed crowds, taking the motivation of the players to new heights.

"Everybody is loving the Prime Volleyball League, we are grateful to our fans, who have come to cheer for us. Their inclusion in the game takes our motivation to another level," Ashwal signed off.

