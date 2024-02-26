PVL Season 3: Delhi Toofans win gritty battle against Hyderabad Black Hawks

Chennai, Feb 26 Delhi Toofans added another win to their results column, defeating the Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-11, 13-15, 15-9, 15-11 in a tense battle in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League Season 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Monday.

Ivan Fernandez's left-handed spikes proved to be key for Hyderabad and Ashamat Ullah helped with attacking serves. Lazar Dodic's spikes kept the match in balance, but unforced errors started creeping up on Delhi. While Stefan Kovacevic's blocks were on point, Player of the Match Santhosh started finding his feet with attacks and earned a Super Point to get Delhi ahead.

Aponza began working his magic in the middle with monstrous blocks, while Ivan kept testing Delhi's defence with angled spikes. The addition of Anu James in attacks relieved pressure on Santhosh, allowing him to play freely. John Joseph's block shut the doors on Delhi and the Hawks jumped right back into the contest.

Dodic's thunderous play from the service line rattled the Hawks, while Hemanth's incessant attacks kept Hyderabad at par. Service errors hurt the Hawks, while skipper Saqlain's clever play helped Delhi regain control. Hemanth began firing from the outside line, and the Hawks reopened the door for themselves. But Delhi middle blockers Aponza and Aayush shut the doors tight and the Toofans picked up a gritty win.

