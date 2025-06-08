PVL Season 4 Auction: Jerome Vinith bags highest bid, set to play for Chennai Blitz

Kozhikode, June 8 Jerome Vinith C grabbed the spotlight at the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 4 auction in Kozhikode on Sunday, emerging as one of the most expensive picks in the platinum category after being signed by the Chennai Blitz. Hometown franchise, the Calicut Heroes secured local talent Shameemudheen for Rs 22.5 lakh, while the Kochi Blue Spikers snapped up Vinit Kumar for the same amount.

After a bidding war between the Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunder Bolts, Vinit, who had earlier played for Calicut Heroes, was bought for Rs 22.5 lakh by Chennai. M Ashwin Raj and Sameer Chaudhary (Right to Match) for Rs 8 lakh each were the other two buys for Chennai from the Platinum category.

Apart from Shameemudheen, Calicut Heroes also secured the services experienced setter Mohan Ukkrapandian (Right to Match) and Santhosh S for Rs. 8 lakh respectively.

Vinit Kumar who went to Kochi Blue Spikers for Rs 22.5 lakh was joined by Amal K Thomas for Rs 6.5 lakh, while Jasjodh Singh was picked up from the Gold category for a whopping Rs 14.75 lakh.

Ahmedabad Defenders shelled out Rs 11.5 lakh to retain the services of Shon T John (Right to Match), followed by Angamuthu and Akhin GS, who joined him for Rs 11 lakh and Rs 10.5 lakh respectively.

Aayush was Delhi Toofans’ costliest buy from the platinum category for Rs 9 lakh.

In the gold category, George Antony joined the Delhi squad for Rs 5 lakh while Mannat Choudhary joined for Rs 6.5 lakh.

Hyderabad Black Hawks secured the services of Shikhar Singh for Rs 16 lakh from the Platinum category while Aman Kumar and Deepu Venugopal were picked up for Rs 11.5 and Rs 5.75 lakh respectively.

Karthik A and Lad Om Vasant were picked by the Mumbai Meteors for Rs 8 lakh each in the Platinum category while, in the Gold category, Mumbai got Vipul Kumar (Right to Match) for Rs 6.25 lakh and Sonu and Nikhil for Rs 5 lakh each.

Prince and Ramanathan will feature for the debutants, Goa Guardians in the league after being picked for Rs 8 lakh each from the platinum category. Amit Chhoker will also join them as he was bought for Rs 5 lakh.

Bengaluru Torpedoes joined the party late, picking up Jishnu PV for a whopping 14 lakh from the Gold category while Joel Benjamin J was picked up for Rs 6.5 lakh. Ibin Jose and Rohit Kumar also followed them in the squad shorty for Rs 5 lakh each.

Pankaj Sharma was bought by Kolkata Thunder Bolts for Rs 6 lakh in the gold category. He was joined by Srajan Shetty for Rs 5 lakh shortly after.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor