Rachin Ravindra suffers facial injury ahead of Australia T20I series

Mount Maunganui, Sep 30 New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra suffered a scare ahead of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy T20I series, colliding with a boundary hoarding during fielding practice at Bay Oval on Tuesday.

The home side confirmed that Ravindra sustained a facial injury but cleared an initial concussion test.

“Rachin Ravindra sustained a facial injury at BlackCaps training today after he collided with a perimeter boundary hoarding while attempting to take a catch during fielding practice at Bay Oval,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

The BlackCaps further updated: “Ravindra received a facial laceration and will continue to be monitored by the medical team having passed an initial concussion test at the ground.”

It is the second time in 2025 that Ravindra has faced a facial injury. Earlier this year, in the build-up to the Champions Trophy, he was struck on the forehead while attempting a catch under floodlights during a tri-series match in Lahore against South Africa. That incident sidelined him from the rest of the tri-series as well as New Zealand’s opening Champions Trophy game against Pakistan.

The three-match series against Australia begins on October 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with further fixtures scheduled on October 3 and 4 at the same venue.

Australia, meanwhile, have their own concerns with Glenn Maxwell ruled out of the series after a nasty blow at training. Maxwell fractured his forearm while bowling to Mitchell Owen in the nets, forcing a late squad change. NSW wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been called in as his replacement.

Matthew Short, who was batting in the adjacent net, recalled the moment: “I saw it out of the corner of my eye. We’re training under a marquee, so it’s really echo-y and loud. I saw (Owen) smoked it and then the aftermath – it hit Maxi on the wrist. It didn’t sound good. Maxi’s been there and gone through that a couple of times now – he was a bit disappointed but it’s just like any other injury. I’m sure he’ll get through it.”

The setback is another unfortunate chapter for Maxwell, who has battled multiple injuries in recent years. His absence adds intrigue to a high-stakes trans-Tasman clash building towards next year’s T20 World Cup.

