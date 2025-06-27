Racing fans to get blend of motorsport, lifestyle, entertainment at ISRL Fan Parks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is taking motorsport mainstream with an inclusive experience for the entire family, not just enthusiasts, to deepen the understanding of racing and build a wider ecosystem around the races.

In a major new initiative, ISRL today announced the launch of the ISRL Fan Park, a first-of-its-kind, high-energy fan engagement zone that will travel to every race city during Season 2 (October to December 2025), according to a release.

Powering this new fan-first experience is Reise Moto, the presenting partner for the ISRL Fan Park as well as Associate sponsor of the main league. A brand that is synonymous with innovation, performance, and passion for elevating experiences for moto enthusiasts in the country, as per a press release from ISRL.

Opening two days before each Sunday race, the ISRL Fan Park will offer families, enthusiasts, and curious newcomers unprecedented access to the sport, blending motorsport, lifestyle, entertainment, and hands-on experiences into a dynamic two-day festival. With over 5,000 families expected per weekend, this initiative is poised to set a new standard for fan engagement in Indian motorsports.

"ISRL is not just about racing, it is about building a new era of motorsport culture in India," said Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder, Indian Supercross Racing League.

"Through the Fan Park, we're inviting fans to go behind the scenes, meet the athletes, watch pit crews in action, and experience the sheer energy of Supercross up close. We also want it to be a space where families feel welcome, and where industry professionals can connect, collaborate and showcase innovation. It is about unlocking the full potential of what motorsport can offer," he added.

Yogesh Mahansaria, Managing Director, Reise Moto, added: "At Reise Moto, being a community first performance brand, fostering motorsports ecosystem with globally acclaimed products for budding and pro racers. Our association with ISRL is rooted in shared values - performance, passion, and innovation. By presenting the ISRL Fan Park and as Associate sponsors of the main league, we're helping build an experience that reflects our vision and supports the growth of motorsport culture in India, especially for the next generation of riders."

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE ISRL FAN PARK:

-Pit-Lane Access & Rider Meet-and-Greets

-Live Supercross Trials, Demo Rides, and Electric Bike Zones for Kids

-VR/AR Racing Games and Pro Simulators

-Track Walks, Pit Crew Demonstrations, and DIY Bike Workshops

-Kids' Zone with Mini Tracks and Hands-On Activities

-Live Performance by Bands, F&B & Cultural Acts

-Brand Pavilions, Product Launches from Leading Auto and Gear Brands and VIP lounges.

