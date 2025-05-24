Rahul and Jaiswal should open if India are looking for stability at the top, says Sarandeep

New Delhi, May 24 Former national selector Sarandeep Singh has backed KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s opening pair for the upcoming five-match tour of England, citing that the duo bring the stability element at the top of the batting order.

Rahul and Jaiswal clicked as an opening pair on the Test tour of Australia, as seen by them putting a stand of 201 runs in the series opener at Perth Stadium last year. With Rahul being the only opener in the current Test team to score centuries in England, his experience will be vital in India getting a perfect start with the bat and guiding Jaiswal in negotiating tough conditions.

“I’d back KL Rahul to open. Pairing him with Jaiswal gives you experience in challenging conditions like England. Easwaran is still new—there’ll be pressure on him, and the opposition will sense that.”

“KL Rahul brings balance. He knows how to survive tricky sessions and shift momentum when needed. If Easwaran plays, he could be slotted at No. 3. But if you’re looking for stability at the top, KL Rahul and Jaiswal should open,” said Sarandeep on Follow The Blues - Selectors Meet episode on JioHotstar.

Saba Karim, another ex-selector, felt Easwaran, who’s been in India ‘A’ squad and been the reserve opener in the Test team, should open the batting with Jaiswal. “Before the selectors decide on the squad, they must keep two things in mind: don’t get carried away by recent performances and respect the pecking order—players who have consistently played for India A or have been part of the Test setup.”

“Abhimanyu Easwaran fits that bill. He has a solid domestic record and has done well in SENA countries. I’d go with Easwaran and Jaiswal as the opening pair—one right-hander and one left-hander, with strong technique for English conditions.”

Kiran More, the former chief selector, believes India should stick to a balanced left-right opening combination in England. “The England tour should be used to create opportunities for players like Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. You’ll need three or four openers.”

“Yashasvi Jaiswal has already proven himself. With Shubman Gill around, you can have a solid left-right combination. Sai Sudharsan can also bat at No. 3. He’s smart, composed, and not flashy. The series won’t be easy, so give these players a chance to grow. Out of them, you’ll find your long-term openers.”

More also believes Rahul should bat at number four, a slot which the recently retired Virat Kohli held. “KL Rahul is ideal for No. 4. You could open with Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Eswaran can be your backup opener or bat at No. 3. Sai Sudharsan gives you flexibility—he can bat anywhere, top or middle.”

“Don’t forget Karun Nair. He’s scored over 7,800 runs in domestic cricket and has a triple hundred in Tests. You need solid backup across the order, where KL Rahul at No. 4 can anchor the innings, especially after two quick wickets or against the second new ball.”

More further thinks Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy should be the all-rounders while adding that Mohammed Shami should be picked if he can handle the workload of playing a couple of Tests in England.

“You already have all-rounders like Jadeja. I’d also include Washington Sundar—he’s played Test cricket and done well. He’s useful with the bat and can balance the side. With many left-handers around, pace-bowling all-rounders will also be important. Nitish Reddy could be a good option in that space.”

“My pace picks would include Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh—he played county cricket last year. Shami, if fit, must be considered—even for two or three Tests.”

“Experience matters a lot in England because the bowling lengths are very different. Harshit Rana might bowl a good length in Australia, but England demands something else. You need to build the team keeping all this in mind,” he concluded.

