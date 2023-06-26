Rajasthan Rebels crowned Taekwondo Premier League champions

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Rajasthan Rebels created history by becoming the first champions of the Taekwondo Premier League here in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Rebels, mentored by Abrar Khan, Black Belt First Dan, and led by their star player Sourav from Haryana, fought their way past two more fancied teams to take home the impressive title.

Rajasthan overcame a valiant Delhi Warriors in a high-intensity and fast-paced final to win the crown 2-1. They lost the opening round 3-9 but hit back to win the next two 9-4, 5-4.

Delhi's owner Shyam Patel goaded his team from the Blue Corner but Ajay, Deepanshu and Nishant just couldn't throw the one crucial kick in the third and final round to live up to expectations. A packed audience cheered on the finalists as they matched each other blow by blow.

"We couldn't have hoped for a better finale," Jun Lee, a Korean Grandmaster and the brand ambassador of the TPL exulted.

"I am very impressed with the quality of the fights and the talent in the country," he added.

"All our efforts for over two years have yielded results beyond our imagination. The tournament was thrilling and the players loved every moment," Dr GK Venkat, the founder and force behind the TPL said.

Rajasthan had a tough opponent in the semifinals too. Gujarat Thunders, with Rishi Raj, Ashish Muwal, Yash Raj Sinh, topped their group and scripted a facile victory in the quarterfinals (beating Haryana Hunters 2-0) to emerge as the other favourites. But they lost the opening round 2-7 to begin on the back foot. They tied the next round 5-5 to take the contest into the third round. They were leading 5-2 before Rajasthan picked up six points in the dying seconds to slip into the title round.

Delhi Warriors were also regal during their march, thumping Maharashtra Avengers 2-1 (29-4, 12-13, 13-7) in the quarterfinals. They triumphed with a similar margin in the semifinals against Punjab Royals 2-1.

The inaugural Taekwondo Premier League, featuring twelve teams, followed the franchise model, bringing in well-known businessmen and celebrities into the fold. The country's top-ranked players and a number of talented youngsters ensured that the competition was keen.

The rules were tweaked to make the matches exciting. Each round lasted just 90 seconds but with a twist. The teams had the option of substituting a player after 30 seconds, calling for some quick thinking on the feet and spur-of-the-moment decisions.

Very soon, the TPL will have a league only for women, and then only for kids. Before that an international edition is also in the pipeline.

Results

Final: Rajasthan Rebels beat Delhi Warriors 2-1 (3-9, 9-4, 5-4)

Semifinals: Delhi Warriors beat Punjab Royals 2-1 (6-11, 23-9, 18-7); Rajasthan Rebels bt Gujarat Thunders 2-1 (7-2, 5-5, 8-7)

Quarterfinals: Punjab Royals beat Bengaluru Ninjas 2-1 (9-10, 8-6, 5-2); Gujarat Thunders beat Haryana Hunters 2-0 (12-10, 21-6); Rajasthan Rebels beat Lucknow Nawabs 2-0 (7-1, 5-0); Delhi Warriors beat Maharashtra Avengers 2-1 (29-4, 12-13, 13-7).

