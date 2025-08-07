Rajasthan's wrestling stars Ashwin and Komal Verma visit Parliament, meet Sports Minister after Under-17 World Championship success

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Rajasthan Wrestling Association President Rajeev Datta took young wrestlers Ashwin and Komal Verma, who performed brilliantly in the Under-17 Wrestling World Championship 2025, on a visit to the Parliament House on Thursday.

During the visit, the athletes had the opportunity to meet Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who congratulated them on their achievements and wished them a bright future.

They also met Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal.

Rajeev Datta informed that the players of Rajasthan have brought laurels to the country in the Under-17 Wrestling World Championship held in Athens from 28 July to 3 August 2025.

Ashwin won the gold medal in the 65 kg category, Komal won the bronze medal in the 49 kg freestyle, and Kashish Gurjar of Bhilwara made a brilliant journey to the quarter-finals. Komal Verma hails from Sikar, Rajasthan and has been active in wrestling for the last 6 years.

Ashwin's father, a mill worker from Bhilwara, noted that under Rajiv Dutta's leadership as President of the Rajasthan Wrestling Association, the association has reached new heights. For the first time during Dutta's tenure, three girls participated in the Under-17 World Championship, a historic achievement in itself.

Datta said that the Rajasthan Wrestling Association has borne the training, accommodation, food and all other expenses of these players.

In addition, the association has initiated a unique incentive system, providing Rs 1 lakh in prize money to national-level gold medal winners, Rs 50 thousand to silver medal winners, and Rs 25 thousand to bronze medal winners. This facility is available only in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan also won 9 medals in wrestling in the recently held Khelo India National Games in Patna, in which Ashwin got gold, Komal and Kashish got bronze medals. In total, Rajasthan won 60 medals in all sports, with wrestling making a remarkable contribution.

Rajiv Dutta said that we aim to provide every possible support to the young talent so that they can make the country proud on the global stage. The achievements of Ashwin, Komal and Kashish are a matter of pride for all of us.

