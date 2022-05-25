Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar set to participate in Asia Road Racing Championship 2022

Sepang, (Malaysia), 25 May India's Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar will compete against 16 Asian riders from 6 countries Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam in Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class at the Asia Road Racing Championship 2022, here this weekend.

After the inaugural round in Thailand in March 2022, Asia's toughest motorsports racing championship has now reached the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Honda Racing India team led by Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar are all set for Round 2 of Asia Road Racing Championship 2022.

Leading the ARRC charge in Asia Production (AP250) class is the experienced Rajiv Sethu for whom 2022 is his 4th season in ARRC. It was at Sepang that Rajiv recorded the best ever finish by an Indian rider in AP250 class of ARRC at 11th spot in his 2019 outing. All charged up to show his prowess at Sepang, Rajiv enters the round with 8 points already in his kitty.

Not only for Rajiv, Sepang is a special track for his teammate Senthil Kumar too. After all, it was in his debut ARRC race here that he notched his first Top 14 finish and earned 2 points for the Indian team. Post round 1 of 2022 season, Senthil currently stands at 15th with 3 points.

Looking forward to round 2 of ARRC, Rajiv Sethu said, "I can't wait to get back on the racetrack at Sepang. The grid looks impressive. Every single rider up there is a tough competitor for me. With the support of my team, the guidance of my mentor and assistance by skilled technic I am confident of gaining better results in this round."

Marking his second year in the championship, Senthil Kumar said, "I am really happy to return to Sepang. It is a very special track for me as I recorded my best performance of ARRC on this circuit. For this round, my plan is to keep working hard and climb higher on the leaderboard."

Commenting on the upcoming round 2, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, "The 2022 ARRC season started on a good note for Honda Racing India. Both Rajiv and Senthil lapped up valuable points for the team."

