Raksha Bandhan 2024: Vinesh Phogat Celebrates Rakhi with Her Brother in Balali Village, Engages in Light-Hearted Banter (Watch Video)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrated Rakshabandhan with her brother Harvinder Phogat on Monday at Balali village, days after returning to India following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. In a video shared by IANS, Vinesh was seen celebrating Rakshabandhan with her brother, engaging in light-hearted banter about the gifts she received this year compared to previous years.

Vinesh Phogat Shares Light-Hearted Moments With Brother Harvinder Phogat While Celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother in their village Balali pic.twitter.com/YgahqHmDPq — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2024

Phogat had competed in the women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling event at the Olympics. She advanced to the final by defeating Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzmán. However, her Olympic dreams were dashed when she was disqualified from the final match against Sarah Hildebrandt for being 100 grams over the weight limit. The 29-year-old athlete was visibly emotional upon her arrival in New Delhi on Saturday, where she was greeted by fans and family with a warm welcome.

Read Also | "The Love and Respect I’ve Received is More Than 1,000 Gold Medals," Says Vinesh Phogat

Following her disqualification, Phogat appealed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and United World Wrestling (UWW) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS dismissed her appeal after a week-long hearing, ending her hopes of overturning the decision.

After disqualification, Phogat announced her retirement from international wrestling. Before her return to India, she shared her emotions and experiences with her fans through social media and hinted at the possibility of competing again at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. "Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032 because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing," Vinesh wrote.

Read Also | Vinesh Phogat Receives Grand Welcome in Haryana's Jhajjar After Paris Olympics Heartbreak (Watch Video)