Raksha Khadse kicks off ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : The ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 was inaugurated yesterday, July 6, at the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium in Kharadi, Pune. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Raksha Khadse, Honourable Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, as per a release from SAI.

The event marked the official start of the league's exciting lineup and aligns directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat', driven by empowered youth and a vibrant sports culture, as well as the objectives of the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025'. The league aims to foster grassroots basketball talent, providing a professional platform for young athletes and promoting a robust sports ecosystem across the nation.

The day's events commenced with the First Match starting at 4:00 pm, setting an energetic tone for the season. This was followed by the much-anticipated Inauguration Ceremony at 5:15 p.m., during which Raksha Khadse delivered a compelling speech, conducted the Trophy Unveiling, and addressed the players and the enthusiastic audience.

The ceremony also featured the National Anthem and a march past the participating teams, culminating in an exhilarating Exhibition Match. Raksha Khadse actively engaged with the participating teams and organizers, emphasizing the Ministry's unwavering commitment to making sports an integral part of every child's lifestyle and nurturing sporting excellence from a young age. She lauded the efforts of ABC Fitness Firm, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), and all associated partners for their dedicated work in bringing this vision to fruition.

Addressing the gathering, Raksha Khadse stated, as quoted from a release by SAI, "The ABC Pro Basketball League embodies the spirit of our nation's youth and our collective aspiration for a sporting superpower. It is truly inspiring to witness the passion and talent here today, which perfectly resonates with our government's 'Khelo India' initiative."

"Investing in grassroots sports like this is paramount. Every point scored, every strategic pass, is a step towards building a healthier, more competitive, and more unified India, propelling u closer to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed nation where every talent finds its rightful stage," she added.

According to the organisers, the league witnessed an impressive turnout of over 5,000 young aspirants participating in trials from across Maharashtra. Following a rigorous selection process, 1,000 elite players were shortlisted through a competitive auction process, and 310 players were ultimately selected to join the league's 19 teams across Under 14 and Under 17 categories for both boys and girls.

This rigorous process underscores the league's commitment to identifying and nurturing genuine talent. With Season 4, the league continues to grow, providing opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and pursue their passion for the sport. This season promises fierce competition and dramatic showdowns, all conducted indoors at a world-class facility, ensuring high standards of play and player development.

Among the prominent personalities present at the event were Surendra Pathare from the Surendra Pathare Foundation, alongside a host of team owners, including Suresh Mishra and Edward Kacherikar, representing the Kolhapur Jaguars, Vijay Sule and Sadanand Sule of the Mumbai Snipers, and Anshul Jain and Kevin Francis from Hi 5 RS. Also in attendance were Indraneel Chitale of Pune Chitale Warriors, Rahul Chinta and Onkar Sable from Supernova Thane Tigers, Amruta and Harshal Birati of Nashik Court Crusaders, and Jitendra Chouksey from Pune Fittr Warriors. Further strengthening the lineup were Rohit Pawar of Ahilyanagar Storms, Mayara and Deepti Sharma representing Multifit Nagpur Warriors, Abhishek Sinha from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Trinita Heats, and Smita Patil of SSPL Nanded Jaguars.

The PCMC Stallions were represented by Aakash, Vishal, and Sagar, while Shashank Goenka attended for the Mumbai Bears. Leena Khade and Tushar Barve were present for the Satara Champs, and Ankush Chaudhari was present for the Khandesh Heats. Their presence, along with that of other senior officials from relevant sports organisations and local administration, underscored the collaborative effort and the widespread importance of promoting basketball and youth development.

