Raksha Nikhil Khadse, highlights Esports' potential at BMPS 2025

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Friday attended the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre, Dwarka, according to a release from Sai Media.

The Minister's visit to the inauguration of the three-day tournament, running from July 4 to 6 and featuring 16 of India's top BGMI professional teams competing for a ₹4 crore prize pool, underscores the Government of India's growing recognition for esports as a mainstream sporting discipline.

During her visit, Khadse was accompanied by Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Affairs & CSR, Krafton India, and other officials. Khadse toured the competition venue and exchanged insights with participating esports athletes. While at the event, she observed the technical and logistical arrangements including broadcast setups for the event.

During the visit Khadse highlighted the parallels between esports and traditional athletics, emphasizing that both demand discipline, mental resilience, and teamwork.

"Esports is inspiring India's youth to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world," she said. "Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to building world-class infrastructure, supporting career pathways, and ensuring that Indian talent shines on the global stage."

The Government of India formally recognized esports in December 2022, when a Presidential Gazette Notification brought competitive gaming under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' purview.

In February 2025, the Ministry extended its cash-incentive program, traditionally reserved for Olympic and Commonwealth medalists to include esports athletes and their coaches. Currently, the regulatory oversight is shared between the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aligning policy frameworks for both sport and digital governance.

This structured approach is critical as Indian esports athletes set their sights on prestigious international events like the upcoming Olympic Esports Games 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

Youth participation in esports has risen sharply in recent years. As per several studies and reports, millions of Indian youths are taking part in esports in various capacities. This surge reflects the rapid mainstreaming of esports among India's younger generation.

The BMPS 2025 Grand Finals represent a significant moment for Indian esports, highlighting homegrown talent and fostering industry collaboration. The tournament provides a crucial platform for professional players to showcase their skills, engage with a passionate fanbase, and contribute to the rapidly evolving landscape of competitive gaming in India.

