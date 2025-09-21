"Ranchi will be cycling capital of India": International track cyclist Gauri Mishra at Sansad Khel Mahotsav

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 21 : A cyclothon was organised in Ranchi under the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. The event was flagged off by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, while Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth joined the ride.

International track cyclist Gauri Mishra, who also took part in the cyclothon, expressed optimism about Ranchi's sporting future.

"MoS Defence and Ranchi MP is organising Sansad Khel Mahotsav here. Cyclothon is just a beginning. There are several more events lined up. Ranchi, get ready, gear up. I am sure that in the times to come, Ranchi will be the cycling capital of India," she said.

She earlier secured three medals in track cycling, including two golds and a silver at the 2025 Summer World Masters Games in Taiwan.

Gauri participated in the event held in Taiwan from May 17 to 30 this year. She got three medals in track cycling, including two golds in Individual Time Trial - 500m-Women-40-plus and Scratch Race - 5km-Women-40-plus and a silver in Individual Pursuit - 2km-Women-40plus events.

The event provides an opportunity for the promotion of sports for all, for middle-aged people. International Masters Games Association (IMGA) governs this competition.

Earlier, BJP MP Sambit Patra took part in a cyclothon in Puri, Odisha as part of the National Sports Day celebrations. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the people, aiming to promote a healthy lifestyle.

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29, to emphasise the importance of sports and physical activities and serves to honour Major Dhyan Chand's legacy in Indian hockey.

