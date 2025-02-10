Ranji Trophy: Shardul, Rahane put Mumbai ahead; Dogra leads J&K’s strong comeback

New Delhi, Feb 10 Defending champions Mumbai took a giant step towards securing a spot in the semis at Eden Gardens, finishing the day with a commanding 292-run lead over Haryana at the end of Day 3 at Eden Gardens International Stadium. Shardul Thakur’s six-wicket haul (6/58) in the morning session ensured Haryana were restricted to 301, just 14 short of Mumbai’s first-innings total.

This was Shardul’s 15th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, underlining his ability to deliver in crucial moments.

Four of his six wickets came in the morning session, breaking the back of Haryana’s resistance. Resuming at 263/5, Haryana were eyeing a big total, but Shardul struck early, removing overnight batter Rohit Sharma in his first over. With the second new ball in hand, he ran through the lower order, dismissing the final four wickets in quick succession and ensuring Mumbai held the upper hand.

Mumbai lost opener Akash Anand (10), Ayush Mhatre (31) early in the second innings but experienced batters Suryakumar Yadav (70) and Ajinkya Rahane (88*) steadied the ship with a crucial 129-run fourth-wicket stand. Suryakumar’s signature ‘supla’ shot entertained the crowd before he fell to Anuj Thakral. Shivam Dube (30*) saw out the day with Rahane.

Earlier, Siddhesh Lad (43) and Rahane built a steady 52-run third-wicket partnership before Jayant Yadav dismissed Lad, seven short of a fifty. Haryana’s bowlers struggled on a flat track as Rahane and Suryakumar found boundaries at will, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Shardul was the hero of the morning, removing the remaining five Haryana wickets, preventing them from adding more than 38 runs to their overnight score. With Mumbai still in firm control and a strong batting lineup in place, they remain on course for a semifinal spot.

Gujarat Push Saurashtra to the Brink

At Rajkot, Saurashtra faces an uphill battle after Gujarat piled on a mammoth 511. Centuries from Jaymeet Patel (103) and Urvil Patel (140) pushed the hosts further behind, extending Gujarat’s lead to 262 runs.

At stumps, Saurashtra were on 33 for 0.

Urvil Patel, known for his big-hitting exploits in T20 cricket, showcased his adaptability with a patient century in only his ninth first-class match. Resuming their inning on 427/6, Gujarat added 84 runs with Manan Hingrajia (83) providing crucial support. Patel got out on 140 as Dharmendrasinh Jadeja ended with 5 for 120.

Vidarbha Edge Ahead Against Tamil Nadu

In Nagpur, Tamil Nadu fought hard to keep Vidarbha’s lead within reach, but the hosts still hold the upper hand. Having conceded a 128-run first-innings lead, TN bowlers clawed their way back, reducing Vidarbha to 169/5 at stumps, limiting the lead to 297.

Key wickets, including that of in-form Karun Nair, gave Tamil Nadu a glimmer of hope. Yash Rathod (55*) and Harsh Dubey (29*) ensured no further damage, but with two full days remaining, Vidarbha will fancy their chances of batting TN out of the game.

J&K Bounce Back Strongly Against Kerala

J&K turned the tables on Kerala in Alur with a solid batting display after conceding a slender first-innings deficit. Kerala, resuming the day trailing by 80, managed to take a 1-run lead, courtesy of a last-wicket stand of 81 led by Salman Nizar’s brilliant 112*.

J&K, however, responded in style, with veteran Paras Dogra (73*) anchoring the innings. Dogra, who had struggled for runs all season, found form at the right moment to take J&K to 179/3 by stumps, with a commanding 179-run lead. With seven wickets in hand, they are well-positioned to dictate terms on Day 4.

--IANS

hs/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor