RCB pre-season camps are more about building potential of players, says Rangarajan

New Delhi, Nov 20 While all the focus of IPL teams has been on planning their IPL 2025 mega auction strategy, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also been building up the potential and skills of their current players in both men’s and women’s teams.

"Our camps are about more than just player evaluation—they're about building potential.

One of the big examples coming out of players benefitting from RCB pre-season camps has been right-handed batter Rajat Patidar, who made his India ODI debut in South Africa in December 2023 and went on to make a Test debut this year against England.

"The RCB scouting team closely followed my domestic performances for a couple of years before bringing me into the team. The training camps weren’t just about practice—they were crucial in refining my game, boosting my confidence, and helping me realize my potential.”

“The coaches and management were always there to guide and support me, giving me clarity on my role within the team and strengthening my self-belief. All of this played a huge part in what I’ve been able to achieve for both the team and my own game,” he said.

Other players who have benefitted massively from RCB pre-season camps are leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, who became WPL 2024’s second-highest wicket-taker, as the side won the tournament. Asha went on to make ODI and T20I debuts for India, and played in the T20 World Cup in October.

From a men’s perspective, the RCB pre-season process also revitalized careers of Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Swapnil Singh. The franchise added that it will conduct two camps ahead of the WPL Auction, set to be held in December.

