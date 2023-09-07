Real Kabaddi season 3 to kickstart from Sep 22, final on Oct 1

Jaipur, Sep 7 The season 3 of Real Kabaddi will get underway on September 22 with the final of the tournament slated for October 1 as players get ready to battle out for ten days.

Atlanture Sports Private Limited, the organisers have also increased the cash prize for the league to 21 lakh as total prize money and will have 31 matches. The organizers also announced that Viacom18 comes on board as a broadcasting partner and the season will air live on Jio Cinema.

The league consists of eight teams namely- Jaipur Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, Chambal Pirates, Mewar Monks, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Arawali Eagles, and Singh Soorma.

Speaking about season 3 of the League, Shubham Choudhary, CEO of Real Kabaddi said, "Season 3 is going to be bigger than its previous versions and we are very excited and anxious about the same. We at Atlanture Sports are committed to promoting homegrown games, sports, and people. Real Kabaddi encourages the local regional Tier II and Tier III Kabaddi players and provides them a chance to perform. The platform wholehearted assists players in getting an opportunity to showcase their talent in the world of sport."

Commenting on the same Lavish Choudhary, Co-Founder, Real Kabaddi League said, "We are also very happy that India’s Youth icon Rannvijay Singha has come on board not only as an investor but also as a brand promoter. We are trying to create synergies between sports and entertainment, we also wanted to appeal to the youth and who is better than India’s Youth Icon. The league will also see Bollywood actors like Varun Sood, Angad Bedi, Baseer Ali and Shruti Sinha coming on board as Brand Promoter."

The second season of the League saw Shekhawati Kings winning the title, Chambal Pirates securing second place and Jaipur Jaguars winning the third place.

Real Kabaddi Brand promoter Rannvijay Singha said, "I have been following Real Kabaddi since its inception and I think they have done fabulous work with the league. I am looking forward to the third season and I am sure this season is going to be a huge success. I have always wanted to be part of a league-based sport in India and that dream has come true.”

