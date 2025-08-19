Ridhima, Jasmine and Neha among top starters in 11th leg of WPGT

Bengaluru, Aug 19 Ridhima Dilawari and Jasmine Shekar, winners of the last two events on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, will headline the field alongside Vidhatri Urs and the experienced Neha Tripathi in the 11th Leg of the Tour at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire, situated at the foothills of the Nandi Hills.

A field of 29 professionals and five amateurs will tee off in the 11th Leg of the WPGT, which carries a purse of Rs. 15 lakhs.

In July, Ridhima won the 10th Leg after being runner-up on two other occasions this season. Earlier Jasmine won the ninth Leg, edging past Neha Tripathi. Vidhatri is yet to taste success this season.

Other prominent players in the field include Seher Atwal, Kriti Chowhan, Durga Nittur, Khushi Khanijau and Anvitha Narender.

The amateurs are led by Mannat Brar, who has been performing well this season.

Ridhima Dilawari, who is second on the Hero Order of Merit, and has Rs.9,58,000 in winnings this year, has a chance to become only the second player to cross the Rs.10 lakh mark after Vani Kapoor, who is playing in the Hills Open in Sweden this week.

Ridhima is drawn with Jahaanvie Walia and amateur Mannat Brar in the first round, while Jasmine plays with Geetika Ahuja and amateur Riddhima Singh.

A large number of Indian players are playing on the Ladies European Tour this week and they include regulars like Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi.

This is the 11th leg of the Tour in 2025 and of the previous 10 evens, Vani Kapoor has won four, Sneha Singh has won twice and four players, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Amandeep Drall, Jasmine and Ridhima have won once each.

