Riding high on season 1 success, Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League prepares for franchise ownership

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 5 : After a thrilling debut season that brought kabaddi to the forefront in a fresh and electrifying format, the Global India Premier Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is already gearing up for its next big leap ahead of the second season, according to a release from GI-PKL.

The inaugural edition not only delivered high-octane action on the mat but also marked a major milestone in promoting homegrown talent, attracting International talent, and reviving regional sports with a professional touch.

With packed arenas, increasing viewership, and social media buzz that trended across platforms, Season 1 of GIPKL struck a chord with kabaddi fans and sports enthusiasts across India. From nail-biting finishes to international players relishing their stint, the tournament had all the ingredients of a sporting blockbuster.

In a landmark moment for the sport, GI-PKL made headlines with its grand showcase at Times Square, New York, placing Kabaddi on one of the most iconic global stages. Back home, the league ensured massive viewer reach by going live on five platforms simultaneously, making the action accessible to fans across geographies and devices.

What set GI-PKL apart was its vision to blend grassroots talent with a modern sports league format. Teams represented diverse regions, giving local players a platform to showcase their skills while building strong community connections, all with a touch of panache and glamour.

The well attended VIP presence at the venue surely did not go unnoticed. From Union Ministers, to the local administration to senior bureaucrats, every award ceremony had players filled with pride to receive their prizes from eminent and distinguished dignitaries. It added a semblance of credibility and stability to the inaugural season of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League.

Now, building on this momentum, GIPKL is moving toward a franchise-based model that will invite stakeholders, investors, and sports entrepreneurs to be a part of this growing kabaddi ecosystem. The move to franchise ownership aims to ensure long-term sustainability, stronger team branding, and deeper fan engagement.

"As we now look ahead to Season 2, the opportunity to bring franchise owners on board marks a thrilling new chapter in our journey. I'm incredibly excited about opening this door to franchise ownership. With the right partners, we can take the league to unprecedented heights creating an even more dynamic and inclusive experience for players, fans, and the global Indian community," said Karthik Dammu, co-owner of GI-PKL, who will be now spearheading Season 2 operations , with probable dates in early 2026, as quoted from a release by GI-PKL.

