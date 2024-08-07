Rishabh Pant's Twitter Account Hacked? Bizarre X Post Promises Rs 100,089 and Flight Tickets to Neeraj Chopra Supporters Amid Race For Gold

Ahead of Neeraj Chopra's game for gold medal in Paris Olympics 2024 as he qualified for the javelin throw final with an 89.34-meter throw in the qualifier round. India looks for gold as Chopra and Vinesh Phogat is the biggest hope. Neeraj will play on Thursday, August 8, for his second Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and made a bizarre post. Pant, in his tweet, said that if Chopra wins the gold medal at the Pris Olympics, he will give Rs 100,089 to the lucky winner who likes and comments most on his post. He further said that the top 10 people trying to get attention will get flight tickets.

If Neeraj chopra win a gold medal tomorrow. I will pay 100089 Rupees to lucky winner who likes the tweet and comment most . And for the rest top 10 people trying to get the atttention will get flight tickets . Let’s get support from india and outside the world for my brother — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2024

