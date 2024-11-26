Rising star Vaishali Rameshbabu to return for Norway Chess Women 2025

Stavanger [Norway], November 26 : Vaishali Rameshbabu, one of the rising stars in women's chess, is set to compete in the Norway Chess Women 2025 tournament, bringing her aggressive and captivating playing style to this highly anticipated event. Her journey in 2025 promises to captivate fans as she aims for a top-three finish.

Currently ranked World No. 16 in women's chess with a live rating of 2475 (November 2024), Vaishali's achievements are impressive. In 2023, she clinched the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss title, securing her spot in the 2024 Women's Candidates Tournament.

Vaishali's story extends beyond her tournament victories. In 2023, she became the third Woman Grandmaster in India, joining an elite group of trailblazers in Indian chess. That same year, she was honoured with the Arjuna Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, recognising her outstanding contributions to Indian sports. In 2024, she played a pivotal role in India's Olympiad team victory, a crowning achievement in her career thus far.

Describing her approach to the game as "aggressive," Vaishali said, "I have played some good attacking games," according to a release from Norway Chess Women 2025.

Her dynamic style, defined by bold strategies and relentless pressure on her opponents, has earned admiration from players and fans alike.

The excitement surrounding her return is shared by the tournament organisers.

"Vaishali's return underscores the calibre of Norway Chess Women as a premier stage for world-class female players," said Kjell Madland, Founder, Chairman, and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

"Her bold playstyle, resilience, and recent achievements bring energy and anticipation to our second Norway Chess Women edition," he added in the release.

