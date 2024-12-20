Rohit has proven his worth whenever given an opportunity: U Mumba skipper Sunil

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : U Mumba skipper Sunil heaped praise on Rohit for his remarkable performance and feels he has proven his worth whenever he has been given the opportunity.

U Mumba took a significant step towards securing a Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs berth with a commanding 43-37 victory over Patna Pirates at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Thursday.

The win puts U Mumba on the brink of qualification, with the season 2 PKL champions left to play two more matches this season.

The team's victory was particularly sweet as it came against one of the strongest sides in the competition.

Coach Anil Chaprana expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, noting that it would boost their confidence going forward.

"This performance will really boost the team's morale. The confidence gained from this match will help us in our upcoming games," said Chaprana as quoted from a PKL press release.

Rohit emerged as one of the standout performers for U Mumba, justifying his inclusion in the starting seven with an impressive display. Skipper Sunil Kumar praised Rohit's consistency, revealing that the raider has been instrumental for the team this season.

"Rohit is an excellent substitute. Despite going unsold initially in Season 11, which is unfortunate for such a talented raider, he has proven his worth whenever given an opportunity," Kumar explained.

The victory was a result of meticulous planning and execution, with the team's unity playing a crucial role.

"The team came with a plan and Ajit executed it perfectly. I've always had faith in our defence, which is among the league's best, and today they proved it," Chaprana added.

Looking ahead to their crucial encounter against Haryana, the team maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook. While the playoffs are within touching distance, the team management emphasizes the need to maintain focus.

"All twelve teams are here to win the trophy. We'll continue to give more than 100 per cent effort, plan well, and practice hard," stated Kumar, keeping expectations in check while acknowledging their strong position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor