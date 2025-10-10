Rohit Sharma hits the nets in Mumbai ahead of Australia ODI tour

Mumbai, Oct 10 Experienced India batter Rohit Sharma, who was recently relieved of the ODI captaincy, has started preparing for the upcoming Australia tour as he was seen batting in the nets at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday.

Rohit has been named in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia beginning October 19. The 38-year-old will feature as a specialist batter under Shubman Gill’s leadership.

In the lead-up to the series, the former India captain, who last featured in the Champions Trophy title win against New Zealand in March, has commenced his training to keep himself ready for the challenge Down Under.

In the video clip that is going viral on social media, Rohit can be seen facing local pacers at the city’s iconic cricketing ground. The right-handed batter was seen playing a few elegant cover drives and crisp sweep shots as hundreds of fans cheered him on. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was also in attendance. The Indian star later took a moment to acknowledge the enthusiastic crowd at Shivaji Park.

Other than Rohit, another former India captain, Virat Kohli, will don the India jersey after a gap of more than seven months. Both Rohit and Kohli have announced their retirements from the T20I and Test formats and only feature in ODIs.

While both Rohit and Kohli were named in India’s squad for the ODI series against Australia, uncertainty looms over their future beyond. Some believe the series could mark the final chapter for the iconic duo in international cricket.

Speaking ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, the new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, reflected on the invaluable role the two stalwarts continue to play in the dressing room. Amid ongoing speculation about their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gill highlighted their unmatched experience and impact.

"The experience that we both have and the matches that we've won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India. There are very few players in the world who have the same skill, the same quality, and the same experience. So, in that sense, I'm very happy," Gill said in the press conference on Thursday.

