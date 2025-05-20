Rohit, Virat must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket: Yograj Singh

New Delhi, May 20 Former India cricketer Yograj Singh said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier this month, must revoke their decision to save the country's red-ball cricket. The retirements of Rohit and Kohli leave the side without its most senior batters on the upcoming England tour, where India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series starting on June 20.

The 67-year-old former cricketer, who has coached current players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma besides his son Yuvraj Singh, added that Kohli still has more years to give to cricket.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket. This is not the time to think about themselves - it's about the nation, the fans, and the deep emotions people have for the game. Virat still has at least ten years of cricket left in him. As for Rohit, if he comes to me, I will make sure he gets back in peak fitness," Yograj told IANS on Tuesday.

The veteran cricketer said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must support players during their tough times so that players don't bow down to mounting pressure.

"Back in 2011, players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag were dropped without any clear reason. When Yuvraj retired, I scolded him - I told him not to give in to pressure. He was, and still is, incredibly fit. Cricketers should fight for their place in the team instead of surrendering to external pressures.

"The BCCI must act like a parent - protect and support their players, not let ego or politics dictate decisions," he added.

Yograj said he called his son, Yuvraj and asked him to tell Kohli not to retire from Test cricket and end up regretting the decision later.

"I told Yuvi to call Virat and tell him, 'Don’t make the same mistake I did'. I’m certain they’ll (Rohit and Virat) look back and regret it a few years down the line. Because one day, the frustration will inevitably surface — but what will be the point then?'

Kohli bid adieu to his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, while Rohit drew curtains on his red-ball career with 4301 runs in 67 matches, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 40.57.

