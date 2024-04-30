Rory, Lowry win in New Orleans

New Orleans [US], April 30 : Rory McIlroy took his 25th PGA Tour title and Shane Lowry his third, as the duo won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event on the first playoff hole over Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

The two teams had tied at 25-under and then the Irish duo won the first play-off hole.

All week they had been popular and given a standing ovation including on their visit to the historic, creole French Quarter restaurant Arnaud's on the eve of their final round at TPC Louisiana.

The 34-year-old McIlroy was making his debut and won his 25th PGA Tour title, while Lowry, 36, won his third PGA TOUR title, and the first since the Open.

In the first hole of a playoff, Trainer pushed a 6-foot par putt to the right of the cup to end it, with Lowry lifting a laughing McIlroy off the ground with a bear hug on the green.

"To win any PGA TOUR event is very cool, but to do it with one of your closest friends we've known each other for a long, long time, probably like over 20 years," McIlroy said. "To think about where we met and where we've come from, to be on this stage and do this together really, really cool journey that we've been a part of."

McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, won his 25th PGA TOUR title and first of the season. Lowry, of Ireland, claimed his third PGA TOUR victory. Each walked away with about 1.29 million USD and 400 FedExCup points apiece.

The Irish tandem closed with a 4-under 68 in the Foursomes final round in windy conditions to match Ramey and Trainer at 25-under 263.

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard nearly made the playoffs as well. Needing a birdie, they went long off the 18th green on their second shot. Hubbard's chip up the back apron stopped short on the fringe, but Brehm still nearly sank a birdie putt, leaving the ball near the right edge of the cup as the crowd gasped. They finished third at 24 under.

Patrick Fishburn and Zach Blair, the leaders through three rounds, were in a four-way tie for fourth at 23-under.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor