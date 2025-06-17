RPL Season 1: Classy Chennai Bulls register third win, dominate Delhi Redz

Mumbai, June 17 The Chennai Bulls continued their strong run as they won three out of three games in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) here on Tuesday and maintained their position at the top of the table.

The Bulls were dominant and demolished the Delhi Redz, defeating them by a scoreline of 21-7 on Tuesday evening. For the Bulls, the duo of Vaafauese Maliko and Joaquin Pellandini led the charge with impressive individual performances.

The Chennai Bulls were showing off their fantastic form yet again and dominated the contest from the get-go. The Delhi Redz hardly attacked in the early exchanges and were further pegged back by two tries from Vaafauese Maliko and Joaquin Pellandini’s consequent conversions.

Before the end of the first half, Terry Kennedy almost ran the length of the field to add a third try for the Chennai Bulls, after which Joaquin Pellandini calmly converted his kick. At half-time, the Bulls were cruising with a 21-0 lead.

After that, the Bulls’ unit kept things solid at the back and didn’t concede to the Redz in the third quarter. However, with the last play of the game in the fourth quarter, Matias Osadczuk scored a try and then converted his kick for the Redz, to give the scoreline a different look. The Bulls had completely dominated their opponent on the day and walked away with a 21-7 win.

Earlier on Monday, Chennai Bulls defeated Mumbai Dreamers on the second successive day to win two out of two and lead the points table, while the Bravehearts are second, with one win and a draw.

The Bulls won comfortably with the score at 31-17. The Bulls were out of the blocks faster than their opponents, and pretty much kept the Mumbai Dreamers at arm’s length. However, in the final quarter, the Dreamers got into their act and attempted what could have been a comeback for the ages, before the Bulls nipped it in the bud with a fine counter-attack in the final minutes of the contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor