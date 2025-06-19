RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes romp to hat-trick of wins, second victory for Bengaluru

Mumbai, June 19 The Bengaluru Bravehearts registered their second victory, and the Hyderabad Heroes maintained their winning streak, as they completed a hat-trick of wins during the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) here on Thursday.

The Bengaluru Bravehearts saw off the Mumbai Dreamers in a low-scoring thriller. The Bengaluru Bravehearts won 12-7. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Heroes won comprehensively, with a scoreline of 43-12.

In the first game of the day, the Bengaluru Bravehearts started brightly. Akuila Rokolisoa scored a try and then converted his kick after that to give his side the lead. However, the Mumbai Dreamers, who were still looking for their first win, equalised when Waisea Nacuqu cancelled out Akuila Rokolisoa’s try and conversion.

The Dreamers were doing their best to keep their opposition at bay, but just before half-time, the Bravehearts got their noses out in front again with Scott Curry’s important and decisive try. From then on, the Bravehearts managed the contest brilliantly against the spirited Dreamers, coming away with a crucial win.

In the second match of the day, the Kalinga Black Tigers, who needed a win, drew first blood against the Hyderabad Heroes. The Tigers had Perry Baker getting the first try of the game, leaving the Heroes a little surprised.

From then on in, the Hyderabad Heroes showed why they were in the top half of the table, as they cranked up the intensity and roared back into the game. Tries from Motu Opetai and Javed Hussein were crucial for the Hyderabad side, who were further aided by Terio Tamani’s two conversions.

Before the half-time break, Deepraj Rajabhosale bagged a crucial try, and Maurice Longbottom’s conversion meant the Tigers trailed by 2 points, and had two quarters to go.

After that, the Hyderabad Heroes thwarted the Tigers’ attack with their own moves, Terio Tamani, Max Roddick, and Joji Nasova added a try each, and Tamani added six more points to his conversion tally. With 4 minutes to go, the Heroes led 33-12.

In the final quarter, Manuel Moreno and Joji Nasova added a couple of more tries to put the seal on the game. The Heroes won by a margin of 43-12.

