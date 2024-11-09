Run For Inclusion unites thousands in Delhi in support of special athletes

New Delhi [India], November 9 : The Run For Inclusion, organised by Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), took place on Saturday, drawing more than 7000 enthusiastic participants from 150 educational institutions and other organisations from across Delhi NCR.

The run was flagged off by Chief Guest and Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra, along with Special Olympics (SO Bharat) President Mallika Nadda, and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj.

The event set a vibrant tone ahead of the upcoming Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, slated to begin on November 18, at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi.

The run, held at the Central Civil Service Ground, Chanakyapuri, saw the city come alive as people from all walks of life joined hands to support the movement of inclusion through sports. Alongside the crowd, over 1000 special athletes participated in the run, showcasing the unifying power of sport.

The core message of the event, "Each One, Reach One," resonated strongly, as runners reached out in solidarity, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment.

Also present on the occasion were former cricketers Atul Wassan, and Nikhil Chopra, and cricket coach Gursharan Singh will also grace the occasion with their august presence.

Highlighting the event's success, Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, shared his heartfelt thoughts and said that the initiative is a vision that will make our society healthier and stronger.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Special Olympics Bharat and Malika Nadda for this wonderful initiative, where we all run together to promote inclusivity, ensuring that our specially-abled children are given their rightful place within our society. This aligns perfectly with the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for a 'Fit India' - a vision that will make our society healthier and stronger. I congratulate all the organizers of the 'Run for Inclusion'," Harsh Malhotra was quoted in a release as saying.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Mallika Nadda, President of SO Bharat, remarked, "I warmly welcome all the esteemed guests to Special Olympics Bharat's Run for Inclusion program. Let our motto be inclusion and revolution. We are hosting the Asia Pacific Regional Games, featuring Bocce and Bowling. This marks the beginning of a significant event here in Delhi. I encourage each of you to participate and support our specially-abled athletes."

The Run For Inclusion marks the first milestone in a series of events leading up to the Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, where more than 100 athletes from 12 countries are expected to participate. This landmark competition is dedicated to athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), especially those aged 22 and above, and will be the first international competition of its kind hosted in India. Special Olympics Bharat will also debut bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes, in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India.

