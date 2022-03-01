Russia stripped of World Championship 2022

The World Volleyball body on Tuesday announced that the 2022 World Championship has been moved from Russia due to the country's military invasion of Ukraine. Russia was scheduled to host the world championships from August 26-September 11, with group matches held across several cities and the final round of games in Moscow. "Following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, the FIVB remains gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine," the World Volleyball body's statement read."

The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has also been banned from competing in international ice skating events . The decisions follow the International Olympic Committee’s request to keep Russian athletes out of sporting events around the world. The International Skating Union, the body that runs the sport around the world, said no athletes from Russia or Belarus “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in events until further notice. “The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country,” the ISU said in a statement. Belarus has been a key ally of Russia in its attack on Ukraine.