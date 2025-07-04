RWA to lead 30th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle with 50,000-plus participants on July 6

New Delhi [India], July 4 : The 30th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised at 6000 locations across the country on July 6 in partnership with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). The one-day event will witness 50,000-plus individuals pedal nationwide for health towards a pollution and obesity-free India.

Started by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' movement has been organised in thousands of locations across the country with the participation of more than 50,000 individuals every week.

Sunday बनेगा Fitness Day! इस रविवार को देश में 6,000 से अधिक स्थानों पर #SundaysOnCycle कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जाएगा। हर घर तक मोदी जी के फिटनेस मंत्र को पहुंचाने के लिए रेसिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन भी हम सभी के साथ जुड़ेंगे। तो फिर मिलते हैं इस Sunday को।🚴 pic.twitter.com/FskaGsAdgI — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 4, 2025

The main event will be flagged off at 7AM from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Sunday. The cyclists will then circle around India Gate C Hexagon and go till Vijay Chowk on Kartavya Path before returning to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

"Fit India Sundays on Cycle has gradually become a mass movement. This week we will be organising the event in partnership with RWAs. I urge all citizens and communities to become part of this initiative and indulge in fitness-related activities like cycling and yoga to avoid lifestyle diseases and reduce pollution levels in their area," Mandaviya said as quoted by SAI Media press release.

The objective of organising the event with RWAs is to promote sustainability and connect with local communities across India. As per official estimates, there are 5-6 lakh RWAs in India whose role is to increase awareness about adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. The RWAs are encouraging residents in their areas to participate in cycling, yoga and fitness activities daily.

The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Goods & Services Tax Council, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Priyanka Goswami, Rani Rampal, Rodali Barua, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Amit Sial, Rahul Bose, Madhurima Tuli, Mia Maelzer and Gul Panag, to name a few.

