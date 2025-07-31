S8UL's Nihal Sarin advances to quarter-finals of Esports World Cup 2025

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Following a brilliant comeback run, Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, representing S8UL Esports, a global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, has qualified for the Chess playoffs at the ongoing Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a release from S8UL.

After a tough 0-2 loss to fellow Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi on Day 1 of the group stage, Nihal made a strong comeback on Day 2. Showcasing his lightning-fast decision-making, he secured a 2 - 0 victory over Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the lower bracket semi-final. In the lower bracket final, the 21-year-old faced French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Despite being in a difficult position in the first game, he salvaged a draw through excellent positional awareness, before sealing the match 1.5 - 0.5 with a decisive win in the second game. With this, Nihal secured a coveted playoff spot from Group B, and will take on the five time World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the quarter finals.

The EWC 2025 Chess quarter finals are set to begin on Thursday, July 31, where each match will consist of four rapid games played in a 10+0 time control format. The intensity ramps up in the semi-finals, which will feature six games per match, culminating in a high-stakes Grand Final contested in a best-of-six sets format. With a massive prize pool of $1.5 million (approximately INR 12.9 crore) and $250,000 (around INR 2.1 crore) reserved for the champion, the tournament promises thrilling battles between some of the world's sharpest minds.

"It feels great to make it to the playoffs, especially after such intense games against both Anish and Maxime. Both matches really tested me, but I am glad that I found my rhythm when it mattered most. I'm looking forward to carrying this momentum into the last eight and giving it my best," said Nihal Sarin, as quoted from a release by S8UL.

Nihal's playoff qualification further strengthens S8UL's run at the EWC 2025. Earlier, the organization's Apex Legends team competed in the Grand Finals, while EAFC athlete Jonas Wirth (Jonny) is set to represent S8UL from August 7 to 10. Meanwhile, Aaron Rivera (Happy) will aim to qualify through the Play-Ins on August 3, and Tekken 8 athletes Arja Gamoori (Sephiblack) and Nino Schwarz (Nino) will compete in the Last Chance Qualifiers from August 7 to 9.

With Nihal's stellar performances and S8UL's participation across multiple titles, the organization is redefining the global perception of Indian esports. As the first and only Indian team selected for the Esports World Cup Foundation's prestigious Club Support Program, S8UL continues to make the country proud by showcasing world-class talent and elevating India's presence on the international stage.

