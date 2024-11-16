Sachin Baisoya clinches Jaipur Open 2024 title in marathon playoff against Rashid Khan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 : Sachin Baisoya staged a remarkable comeback to clinch victory in a marathon playoff against Rashid Khan at the Jaipur Open 2024, held at the Par-70 Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur.

Delhi-based professionals Sachin Baisoya (65-65-64-64) and Rashid Khan (64-68-61-65) finished the regulation 72 holes with identical scores of 22-under 258, setting the stage for an epic playoff duel that lasted an extraordinary five extra holes.

The 29-year-old Baisoya finally secured victory with a three-foot birdie putt after an exceptional tee shot on the Par-3 second hole. Competing in his first-ever playoff, Baisoya claimed his third career title on Saturday, earning a prize cheque of Rs15 lakh, which moved him up from sixth to fifth place in the PGTI Rankings.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (67), Hyderabad's Milind Soni (69), and Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul (70) shared tied third place at 16-under 264. Jaipur's Prakhar Asawa finished tied 43rd at three-under 277.

Baisoya, who started the final day tied third and two shots off the lead, carded the day's joint-best score of 64 to force the playoff. After a slow start, he ignited his round with an eagle on the eighth hole and added five birdies on the back nine, with just one bogey. His hitting and short game were in top form. A dramatic 35-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole secured his spot in the playoff.

Rashid Khan, who began the final round in second place, one stroke off the lead, carded a 65 that included six birdies and a bogey. Despite finding the water hazard on the 18th, Rashid made a brilliant recovery to save par and force the playoff.

The playoff began on the Par-5 18th hole, where the players matched each other shot for shot over four extra holes, including a 35-foot par save by Rashid on the first playoff hole. On the fifth extra hole, played on the Par-3 second, Rashid's tee shot found the bunker, while Baisoya's landed just three feet from the flag. Rashid's bunker shot stopped four feet from the hole, but Baisoya calmly sank his birdie putt to clinch the title.

Reflecting on his win, Baisoya said: "My strategy for the final round was to enjoy myself and give my best. The eagle on the eighth boosted my confidence and set the tone for the rest of my round. On the 18th in regulation play, I told myself I had one putt to make to stay in contention, and I sank that 35-footer.

"In the playoff, I focused on finding the fairway and green, aiming for birdies or safe pars to keep the pressure on Rashid. After he found the bunker on the final playoff hole, I knew hitting the green would be key. I executed my tee shot just as I'd visualised it. Winning my first playoff is a delight, and it's even more special as Rashid and I share a great camaraderie, which kept the atmosphere light throughout."

Baisoya credited veteran golfer Mukesh Kumar, whom he refers to as "Guruji," for his guidance. "He told me I'd win if I shot a seven-under, or it would go to a playoff if I shot a six-under on the final day. That's exactly what happened," he added.

The five-hole playoff narrowly missed equalling the PGTI record of six holes, set in 2020 between Aadil Bedi and Udayan Mane at Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Arjun Prasad, the leader after the first three rounds, carded a 76 on the final day, finishing tied 14th at 12-under 268.

Sukhraj Singh Gill, who achieved a hole-in-one on the 11th hole during round two, won a New Nissan Magnite. The keys were presented to him by Rajesh Srivastava, Head of Marketing Communications at Nissan India, during the prize distribution ceremony on Saturday.

