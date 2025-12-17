Sachin Tendulkar praises Indian women’s blind cricket team for its grit and determination

Mumbai, Dec 17 Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday heaped praise on the Indian women’s blind cricket team, who were recently crowned T20 Blind Cricket World Cup champions, asserting that with their grit and determination, they have changed the narrative of how we experience the game.

The Indian women’s blind cricket team made history by winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the Final. In the final played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, India kept Nepal to 114/5, before passing the score just three wickets down in 12.1 overs to claim the silverware.

On Wednesday, the team had its brush with greatness as it met Sachin Tendulkar at the MIG Club in Mumbai.

Later, Sachin Tendulkar put out an Instagram story to heap praise on the young girls who conquered the world.

"Most have eyesight, but only a few have true vision. I had the chance to meet these remarkable young visually challenged women who made India proud," Tendulkar said in his Insta story.

"Their courage, discipline, and belief are a testament to the fact that this game is felt and lived, and that nothing should deter anyone from making it their own. With their grit and determination, they have changed the narrative of how we experience the game. They have made history on the world stage and inspired the next generation to believe that no dream is beyond reach," wrote Tendulkar in his post.

"Congratulations to the entire team and support staff on winning the inaugural T20 Women’s World Cup for the visually challenged," he wrapped up his post.

Earlier, praising the players' determination, Tendulkar said the team had overcome formidable challenges to chase their dreams and cross the final hurdle by winning the World Cup. He noted that their hard work and perseverance would be remembered and celebrated well beyond the tournament. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the players’ families, particularly their parents, in offering encouragement and freedom rather than limitations, enabling the athletes to pursue the sport at the highest level.

The captain of the Indian women’s blind cricket team, Deepika TC, shared her emotions, saying, “Meeting Sachin Sir was like a dream come true. We have always played with passion and belief, but hearing words of encouragement from him has touched our hearts deeply. This moment will stay with us for life and will motivate us to work even harder and carry Indian cricket to greater heights.”

Sachin gave autographs to all the players and took photographs with them. He was also presented with an autographed bat by the players.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. G.K. Mahantesh, President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), said, “Sachin Tendulkar meeting our World Cup–winning women’s team is a moment we will cherish forever. His encouragement means more than words can express for our players. When a legend of his stature acknowledges their journey and extends his support, it gives immense confidence, not just to this team, but to the entire blind cricket ecosystem in India.”

