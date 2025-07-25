Sacramento Kings aiming to build defensive identity under Doug Christie, says Dipesh Mistry

New Delhi, July 25 After two straight play-in exits, the Sacramento Kings are shifting gears by prioritizing defense as their foundation for the upcoming NBA season.

Tasked with jumpstarting that identity, Dipesh Mistry who recently represented India on the highest stage by becoming the head coach of a Summer League team—helped guide a young Kings squad to the finals while laying the groundwork for a new culture built on the defensive end.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mistry spoke on what the Kings need to do this season, praised the two rookies drafted by the team, while also speaking on the improvement made by Isaac Jones and reflected on the huge opportunity he was tasked with.

“I think it's just about starting it or creating a defensive identity that Doug Christie has set out. He wanted to really establish that in Summer League, which I thought the players did a great job at/ Now the players that are going to play with the big team like Max, Nick, Isaac Jones, Devin Carter, those guys can transfer all that knowledge and information and mindset that we've instilled in them in Summer League into the big team. And then when we get in with the big team, the Kings organization, that's kind of where we're going to start and hang our heads on the defensive end,” Mistry told IANS.

Mistry was full of praise for rookies Nique Clifford and center Maxime Raynaud, who were drafted at 24 and 42 respectively in the 2025 NBA Draft.

In six games, Clifford returned with numbers of 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists which earned him a spot in the All-Summer League First Team.

“The two rookies that we drafted were just great draft picks, you know, and you could tell they're ready to play. They're ready to play in the NBA. Nick, his skill set was just—he’s a Swiss Army knife. He could do a little bit of everything. You shoot it, his passing is incredible. You can bring up the ball, you can rebound.

“Max's versatility offensively was great. We got a showcase—he could stretch the floor from the three, he could play inside but also, his communication on defense was at a high level for a young player coming to the NBA, and that immediately translates,” he added.

Second-year undrafted player, Isaac Jones also showed his immense potential through the tournament, his prowess was on full display in the semi-finals where he scored 36 points.

Mistry revealed the team do see him as a potential occupant for the Forward position.

“Isaac Jones, I've been working with him a lot since his rookie year, personally, and we are working on really creating him at the forward position, and stretching out. And you could see last night, he hit a pretty clutch three, and he's been really working on his three ball. He was dominant in his performances, especially in the last two games when the pressure was at its most,” Mistry said.

Mistry’s path to the NBA began at Ryerson University (now TMU), where he initially aimed to play basketball but was cut from the team. Determined to stay involved, he became the team manager under Indian head coach Roy Rana, later moving up to assistant coach.

Along the way, Mistry taught himself SportsCode, a video analysis software that opened doors with Canada Basketball. He joined the women’s national team, even working at the Rio Olympics. Transitioning to the men’s team, he connected with Jay Triano, who later hired him as an assistant video coordinator with the Phoenix Suns, during his stint as the interim coach, and began his NBA Journey.

Having gotten to experience his dream during the Summer League, Mistry reflected on what the role meant to him on both a personal and professional level.

“On a personal level, it was really rewarding to be able to just look up and see where you are now. All the work that I've done, and all the family and people who supported me and all the people I've learned from got me to this point. Just being able to apply what I've learned from all these coaches on a very high-level stage was really rewarding.

“On a personal level, obviously, it was huge for me. It was a goal to be in the NBA, not only in the NBA, but to ascend up in the NBA, it was an amazing experience,” Mistry concluded.

