SAFF U19 C’ship: India seal top spot in Group B with 4-0 win over Nepal

Yupia, May 13 India sealed their spot at the top of Group B of the SAFF U19 Championship after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Nepal at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, on Tuesday. The hosts scored two goals in each half.

Rohen Singh Chaphamayum (28’, 76’) scored two goals, while local boy Omang Dodum (29’) and Danny Meitei (84’) netted one each. India, with this win, finished Group B with a perfect six points from two matches, with a goal difference of 12. Nepal finished second with three points from their two matches.

The hosts will face Maldives, Group A runners-up on Friday, May 16, while Group A winners Bangladesh will play Nepal at 3.30 pm IST in the semi-finals on the same day.

While both teams had already secured progression to the last four, it was a rather frantic start to the match. Perhaps neither side was willing to compromise on finishing at the top of the group. However, once the scoring began, India established themselves firmly in the drivers’ seat.

A cross from the left flank off Malemngamba Singh’s left boot bounced off a couple of heads before landing kindly in front of Rohen, who swiftly proceeded to slide it past Nepal goalkeeper Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar in the 28th minute.

A minute later, Omang doubled the lead when he was played through by Danny, before exhibiting some nifty footwork to side-foot it into the top corner.

With a two goal difference, India grew in confidence, as they began to dominate the proceedings against Nepal.

They began on the front foot after the change of ends, as the combination of Omang, Danny, and Prashan combined to give the Nepal defence a tough time.

They added a third with less than 15 minutes of regulation time left. Prashan Jajo sent a low cut-back to Danny, who fired it from around the penalty spot. While his shot was saved by Pariyar, Rohen was at hand to volley in the rebound.

Danny, who had been influential throughout the game, finally got on the scoresheet himself, when a long-range effort by India captain Singamayum Shami was thwarted by Pariyar. However, the playmaker, who had scored a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the previous game, smartly poked the rebound in.

India U19: Aheibam Suraj Singh (GK), Jodric Abranches, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Singamayum Shami (C), Omang Dodum (Hemneichung Lunkim 67’), Md Arbash (Rishi Singh 67’), Chaphamayum Rohen Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom (Roshan Singh Thangjam 46’), Danny Meitei Laishram (Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh 59’), Sohum Utreja, Prashan Jajo (Yohaan Benjamin 81’).

Bhutan's Lham Tenzin (44') opened the scoring, but Aidh Mohamed Jaweez (75') levelled things up. Ashham Ibrahim Mohamed (90+3') netted an injury-time goal to put Maldives in the lead, though Chogyel S. Sherab drew Bhutan level in the dying minutes. The equaliser did not do Bhutan any good in the end, as Maldives made the cut for the last four.

