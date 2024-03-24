Sahara Warriors lift Indian Open Polo Championship

New Delhi [India], March 24 : In the 125th year of the Indian Open Polo Championship, the tournament had three spectacular teams fighting for the trophy.

Jindal Panther Polo Team had captain Naveen Jindal (0), Shamsheer Ali (+4), Siddhant Sharma (+4), and Santiago Marambio (+6). Sahara Warriors has Hurr Ali (+2), Vishwarupe Bajaj (0), Daniel Otamedi (+5), and Chris Mackenzie (+7). Sujan Indian Tigers has captain Jaisal Singh (+1), Angad Kalaan (+3), Salvador Jauretche (+6), and Juan Cruz Greguoli (+4).

The first league match of the tournament was played on Wednesday between Sahara Warriors and Sujan Indian Tigers. In a rather one-sided match, Sahara Warriors seized the opening day with a whopping score of 8 goals to 4.

The second league day has Jindal Panther against Sahara Warriors on Thursday. In a closely played match, Sahara Warriors managed to take the lead and close the day with 7 goals to 6.

The last league day played on Friday, had Jindal Panther and Sujan Indian Tigers against each other. Dominating the game in full swing Jindal Panther wrapped the day with 12 goals to 7.

With this, Jindal Panther and Sahara Warriors reached the final. Battled on Sunday at the Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi, the final welcomed the polo spectators with all enthusiasm. In a nail-biting match player between two of the finest polo teams that Indian Polo has, the match was a complete justice in all aspects. The trophy was proudly lifted by Sahara Warriors with eight goals to five against Jindal Panther.

"It is the 125th year of the Indian Open Championship. So Indian Open Championship is the highest level of polo that's played in India. Polo is India's gift to the world. So I think today was an amazing match. I think everybody enjoyed it. Right now we have 100 players, and by 2030 we want to have at least 300 players. A lot of youngsters want to promote who want to take up this sport," said Chairman at Jindal Steel and Power, Naveen Jindal while speaking to media at the Indian Open Polo Championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor