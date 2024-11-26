Saim Ayub's blistering century guides Pakistan to emphatic series-levelling win over Zimbabwe

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Nov 26 Saim Ayub stroked a whirlwind century in his fifth appearance as Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe in the second ODI to level the three-match series at 1-1 with a ten-wicket victory here at the Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

Saim belted 17 fours and three sixes in a 62-ball 113 not out as Pakistan raced to the 146 runs target in 18.2 overs without losing a wicket. When Saim reached his century in 53 balls with 16 fours and three sixes, he became Pakistan’s joint-third fastest centurion after Shahid Afridi, who twice achieved the rare distinction against Sri Lanka in Nairobi 1996 and then against India in Kanpur 2005.

Saim had earlier reached his half-century from 32 balls with nine fours and a six, and completely dominated the unbroken 148-run stand with Abdullah Shafique, who returned unbeaten on 32 from 48 balls with four fours.

Pakistan's impressive batting display followed after Zimbabwe were bundled out for 145 in 32.3 overs after electing to bat first.

Not much worked for Zimbabwe with the bat and it was Dion Myers (33) and Sean Williams (31) who were the only Zimbabwe batters to make an impact on the scoreboard.

Debutant Abrar Ahmed, opening the bowling with Aamir Jamal, returned figures of 4-33 while off-spinner Salman Ali Agha captured three wickets for 26 runs. Saim once again demonstrated his bowling skills, claiming one wicket for 16 runs from four overs.

Zimbabwe had won the first ODI by 80 runs via the DLS method. The series decider will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 145/10 in 32.3 overs (Dion Myers 33, Sean Williams 31; Abrar Ahmed 4-33) lost to Pakistan 148/0 in 18.2 overs (Saim Ayub 113*, Abdullah Shafique 32*) by ten wickets.

