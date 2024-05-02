Salima to captain women’s hockey team in FIH Pro League's Belgium, England legs

New Delhi, May 2 Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member women's team that will participate in the Belgium and England legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Salima Tete, who was recently honoured with the prestigious Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023, will lead the charge. Meanwhile, midfielder Navneet Kaur has been named her deputy.

The Belgium leg will begin on May 22 and end on May 26. The England leg will commence on June 1 and conclude on June 9.

India will play against Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Great Britain and Germany twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against Argentina on May 22. India are currently placed in 6th place, having eight points from eight matches.

The goalkeeping responsibilities will rest with Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, while the defensive line-up includes Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri and Mahima Chaudhary.

The midfield section will be marshalled by dynamic players such as Salima Tete, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan and Lalremsiami.

The forward line have Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo and Deepika Soreng.

Speaking on the team selection and on being appointed as the captain, dynamic midfielder Salima said, "I am happy that I have been appointed to lead the team. It is a big responsibility, and I am looking forward to this new role. We have a strong squad, and it’s a mix of experienced and young players. In the upcoming Belgium and England legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024, we look to put our strong foot forward.

"We have been training rigorously in the camp. We have worked on areas where we needed to improve. I am sure that we will put up good performances and get the results we desire."

Meanwhile, vice-captain Navneet said, "It feels surreal to be named as the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team. I am quite excited to get on with this team in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, where we will play quality teams. We have a good team and we are confident that we will do well in the Europe leg of the Pro League. I am also looking to work on my game and improve.

"We had a camp in SAI, Bengaluru, where we underwent high-intensity training. I am looking forward to the upcoming games.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders: Salima Tete (C), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (VC), Neha, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng

