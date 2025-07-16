Salman Khan unveils season 2 of Indian Supercross Racing League

Mumbai, July 16 The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) roared into its next chapter with the unveiling of season 2 as bollywood superstar Salman Khan being announced as the brand ambassador and investor.

Salman Khan’s presence energised the announcement of ISRL’s ambitious plans, including the development of a first-of-its-kind grassroots motorsport hub near Pune and the introduction of immersive Fan Parks for broader audience engagement. The league also confirmed 155 international athlete registrations.

“I’ve always been passionate about motorcycles and off-roading,” Salman Khan said. “When I saw what ISRL is building — bringing together world-class talent, supporting home-grown athletes, and creating an entire ecosystem and lifestyle around the sport — I knew this was something I wanted to be part of, not just as a face, but as a believer. This league is about pushing boundaries, and that’s something I connect with deeply.”

The actor also launched the ‘ISRL Proving Grounds’, a 7-acre facility near Pune that will serve as a year-round test and training centre. Designed to nurture India’s next generation of riders, it will feature custom-built tracks for amateurs, kids, ATVs, electric bikes, and trail riding. Khan emphasized its dual role in youth development and promoting responsible riding and safety.

ISRL Managing Director Veer Patel called Salman Khan’s move from ambassador to investor “a game-changer.” “His evolution into a stakeholder adds massive credibility, mainstream trust, and cultural capital to the league,” Patel said. “It sends a clear message that Supercross is ready to lead India’s next sports and youth engagement revolution.”

Now positioning itself as India’s only dedicated platform for experiential growth in the automotive sector, ISRL is bridging the gap between motorsports, lifestyle, and consumer engagement. With limited live-action opportunities for OEMs and component manufacturers in India, ISRL offers a unique, scalable ecosystem that fuses sport, entertainment, and innovation.

As part of its five-year roadmap, the league aims to expand into new cities, attract more global talent, grow franchise valuations, and deepen brand partnerships. Season 2 promises not just racing, but also family-centric fan parks, interactive events, and direct consumer experiences — making it more than just a sport, but a celebration of speed, style, and community.

