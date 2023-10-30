Sanjeet Budhwar retains featherweight title in MFN 13

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 : Featherweight title defending champion Sanjeet Budhwar reigned supreme in Matrix Fight Night's main event against his opponent Shyamanand in a grueling bout at MFN 13 in a packed Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday to retain his title.

The entertaining main event ran for five rounds. In the first round, Sanjeet Budhwar landed a left-hand hook on Shyamanand's face. In the second round, Sanjeet showcased tremendous attacking power but Shyamanand managed to keep him at a distance. With combination attacks, Sanjeet landed heavy face blows on Shyamanand. After intense five rounds, Sanjeet was declared the winner via split decision.

Sanjeet will now face The Afghan Lion, Abdul Azim Badakhshi in the main event of one of the upcoming editions of MFN for the Featherweight title.

In the Co-Main event, India's Jason Solomon was up against Kyrgyzstan's Darkhanbek Ergeshov in the Welterweight category. Darkhanbek won the bout in the first round after 2 minutes 26 seconds via submission by Kimura.

In the Main Card, Satyam Kumar defeated Jatin Choudhary by technical knockout in the Featherweight category. In the Flyweight category, Arshiyan Memon emerged victorious over Nongmaithem Bonjovi by technical knockout. In the Strawweight category, Sonam Zomba picked up a tremendous win over Rashmi Jain via TKO in the first round after 2 minutes 13 seconds.

In the flyweight category, Himanshu Kaushik defeated Musa Raish in a thrilling three round bout via unanimous decision, while Dushan Burale defeated Sameer Dhiman in first round after 2 minutes 9 seconds. In another gruelling three round bout, Clinton D'Cruz emerged victorious over Govind Singh Ale via unanimous decision, while Sahil Rana emerged victorious over Serbia's Djordje Stojanovic in Bantamweight category after intense three rounds via unanimous decision. Mandeep Prajapati won his bout in Bantamweight category in first round against Abu Samad in 4 minute 24 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the MFN overseas prospects Mohammad Mahmoudiyan from Iran faced off against Yuki Angdembe from Nepal in a gritty Bantamweight bout. Yuki won the bout in the second round via submission by arm triangle in a fight that lasted 1 minute 28 seconds.

In a highly-anticipated match in the Featherweight category, #1 P4P MMA fighter in South Asia, The Afghan Lion, Abdul Azim Badakhshi faced off against Hae Jin Park of Korea. Badakhshi defeated Park in the first round in just 18 seconds via KO. In doing so, Badakshi also made the record for one of the fastest knockouts in MFN's history.

Speaking on the action-packed night, MFN co-founder Ayesha Shroff said, "It was a magical night of intense competition and entertainment. The love that the fans have shown for our fighters is surreal and I am sure that they loved every minute of the thrilling action that our fighters put up tonight."

MFN co-founder Krishna Shroff added, "I am just excited by the response we have got from the audience. I would like to thank everyone who came to see and support these fighters putting up a scintillating show. All the love and support motivate us to keep coming back and put up a more impressive show next time."

