Sanjivani Jadhav clinches second spot in women's 10,000m at Portland Track Festival 2023 athletics

By ANI | Published: June 5, 2023 10:08 PM 2023-06-05T22:08:07+5:30 2023-06-05T22:10:15+5:30

Oregon [USA], June 5 : Indian athlete Sanjivani Jadhav came second in the women's 10,000-metre event on Saturday at ...

Sanjivani Jadhav clinches second spot in women's 10,000m at Portland Track Festival 2023 athletics | Sanjivani Jadhav clinches second spot in women's 10,000m at Portland Track Festival 2023 athletics

Sanjivani Jadhav clinches second spot in women's 10,000m at Portland Track Festival 2023 athletics

Next

Oregon [USA], June 5 : Indian athlete Sanjivani Jadhav came second in the women's 10,000-metre event on Saturday at the Portland Track Festival 2023 competition in Oregon, USA, reported Olympics.com on Monday.

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver competition, Sanjivani Jadhav, 26, set a personal best time in the six-woman field with a time of 32:46.88 seconds.

In front of the Indian, Weynshet Ansa of Ethiopia won the race with a timing of 32:40.03s. Stephanie Sherman of the USA finished third with a time of 34:04.22s.

At the Oregon meet, Sanjivani Jadhav, who finished third in the 2017 Asian Championships, had a sub-33 timing for the first time. At the 2022 Federation Cup in Thenhipalam, Kerala, she ran 33:13.07, which was her previous best time.

At the Portland athletics meet, Sanjivani Jadhav competed in the women's 5000-meter race and placed 12th with a time of 15:45.13.

Ajay Kumar Saroj, one of the other Indians competing, placed fourth overall in the men's 1,500 run on Sunday with a time of 3:39.19, while Jinson Johnson finished tenth with a time of 3:40.99. Jinson Johnson, 32, won heat 2 with a time of 3:35.20s. Rahul from India won heat 3 with a timing of 3:42.40 and placed 15th overall in the same competition.

The 11th place finisher in the men's 3000m steeplechase was Shankar Lal Swami (8:45.48).

Lili Das placed 12th overall in the women's 1500-meter event with a time of 4:14.16. On Sunday, the two-day Portland meet came to an end.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : World athletics continental World athletics continental Sanjivani jadhav Stephanie sherman usa Usa Today Usa Basketball Portland State University Portland Usa Network Team Usa Usa Basketball Women Mazars Usa Tennis World Usa