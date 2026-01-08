Sarfaraz Khan slams fastest List A half-century by an Indian

Jaipur, Jan 8 India batter Sarfaraz Khan created history on Thursday with a breathtaking innings, smashing the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Punjab at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground.

Playing for Mumbai, Sarfaraz reached his half-century in just 15 balls, surpassing the previous record held by Ajith Sheth, who had achieved the feat in 16 deliveries against Chhattisgarh while representing Baroda.

Sarfaraz came to the crease at a crucial moment after Mumbai lost the wicket of his brother Musheer Khan in the ninth over. The 28-year-old wasted no time in imposing himself, hammering Punjab bowler Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in his first over at the crease. He continued his onslaught in the following over, smashing Harpreet Brar for 19 runs off five balls. Sarfaraz brought up his landmark half-century in just 15 deliveries, shattering the five-year-old record.

Sarfaraz, Mumbai’s top scorer, was eventually dismissed in the 15th over after a stunning knock of 62 off 20 balls, which included seven fours and five sixes. Apart from Sarfaraz, Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer also played a valuable innings, scoring 45 off 34 balls that featured four fours and two sixes.

Sarfaraz is currently in red-hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is Mumbai’s leading run-scorer this season. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 303 runs in six innings at an average of 75.75 and an impressive strike rate of 190.56. He struck a brilliant 157 against Goa on December 31 and followed it up with a half-century against Uttarakhand earlier in the tournament.

Sarfaraz has also enjoyed a great run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 329 runs in seven matches, including a century, at a remarkable strike rate of 203.08.

Despite the efforts of Sarfaraz and captain Iyer, Mumbai fell just one run short of Punjab’s total of 216, being bowled out for 215 in 26.2 overs. Gurnoor Brar emerged as the hero for Punjab, claiming a four-wicket haul to dismantle Mumbai’s strong batting line-up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor