Sarvesh Kushare starts season with high jump title win in California

California [USA], April 14 : Indian athlete Sarvesh Kushare started his season with a win in the men's high jump event at the Bryan Clay Invitational 2024 competition held at Southern California's Azusa Pacific University.

On Saturday, Sarvesh recorded a jump of 2.19 metres in California and finished first in Group A. His personal best is 2.27 m which he recorded back in 2022. He also earned a fourth-place finish in the Asian Games in Hangzhou with an effort of 2.26 m, as per Olympics.com.

USA's AJ McGloflin secured the second spot with a jump of 2.08 m. American Cass Dobrowolski, Wyatt Thiel, and Canada's Aiden Grout, all recorded a jump of 2.03 m to secure third place jointly.

The Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Nishad Kumar also took part in the event and earned a sixth-place finish with a jump of 1.98 m.

None of the athletes in Group B in the high jump could touch the two-metre mark. High-jump national record holder Tejaswin Shankar was listed but did not participate in the event.

In the men's 1,500 m, Parvej Khan clocked his personal best of 3:38.76 minutes to finish in 12th position, making him the fourth-fastest Indian in the event's history.

The 1,5000 m race was contested in wet conditions. USA's Colin Sahlman secured the first position with the timings of 3:33.96. Nathan Green earned the second spot with 3:34.79 while Craig Engels clocked 3:35.46 to take the third spot.

